First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
FMY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
