First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

FMY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

