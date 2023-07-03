First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,849 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,964,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,859,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 801,180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 601,650 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

