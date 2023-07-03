Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Fortum Oyj

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.



Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

See Also

