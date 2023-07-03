Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAU) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRLAU remained flat at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

