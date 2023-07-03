Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.33 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37. Four Leaf Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORLU. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,576,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

