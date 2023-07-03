Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Update

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

Shares of FICV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.38. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,113. Frontier Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.50 million, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Investment Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 62.7% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 844,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 325,199 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 181.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 219,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the first quarter valued at about $1,364,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.