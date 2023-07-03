FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 163,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

