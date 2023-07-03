Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Free Report) by 5,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the quarter. Fusion Fuel Green comprises about 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Shares of HTOOW stock remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

