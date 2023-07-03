GateToken (GT) Price Tops $4.43 on Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $432.97 million and $1.29 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00014310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,968.03 or 1.00003817 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002114 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,703,156 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,703,034.69072686 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.47010293 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $861,180.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.