Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Down 4.2%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.35. 3,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 82,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Genelux Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15.

Get Genelux alerts:

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.