General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.24.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

GIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

