Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 10094675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Gfinity Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

