Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Down 32.2% in June

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. 20,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,344. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.03.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

