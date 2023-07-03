Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 63,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

