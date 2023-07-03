Gode Chain Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $124,203.89 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

