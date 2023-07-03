GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of GoGreen Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoGreen Investments by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,571,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after buying an additional 647,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoGreen Investments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoGreen Investments by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 872,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 532,805 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoGreen Investments by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoGreen Investments alerts:

GoGreen Investments Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:GOGN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,657. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. GoGreen Investments has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

GoGreen Investments Company Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoGreen Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGreen Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.