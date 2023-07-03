Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

GPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

