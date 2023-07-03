Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Up 63.8% in June

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Griffon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Griffon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.74. 164,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently -8.79%.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.