Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 59,190 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PYPL stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

