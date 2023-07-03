Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $308.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.94 and its 200 day moving average is $280.58. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.