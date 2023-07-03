Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $177.10 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

