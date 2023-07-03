Grimes & Company Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

