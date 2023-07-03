Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $99.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

