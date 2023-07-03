Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,782 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $93.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

