Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

