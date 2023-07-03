Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.