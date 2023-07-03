Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 13,095 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $144.60 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

