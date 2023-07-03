Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $249.70 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

