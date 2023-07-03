Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Grin has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $453,424.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,012.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00346905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.20 or 0.00926076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00548424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00064568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00151620 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

