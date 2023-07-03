GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GrowLife Trading Up 26.7 %

OTCMKTS PHOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,235. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Get GrowLife alerts:

About GrowLife

(Free Report)

Read More

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.