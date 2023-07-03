GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GrowLife Trading Up 26.7 %
OTCMKTS PHOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,235. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
About GrowLife
