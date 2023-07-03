Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Up 4.9%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.70 and last traded at $187.47. 16,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 68,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAC. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 58.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.