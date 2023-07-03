Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue — Dividend of $2.17 (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 2.1661 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAC traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Stories

