Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

Grupo Carso stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.70. Grupo Carso has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

