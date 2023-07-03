Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,355 shares of company stock worth $4,912,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,774 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after buying an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Stories

