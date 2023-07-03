Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Down 3.6%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. 11,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 438,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on HROW. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Harrow Health Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
