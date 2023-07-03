Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Down 3.6%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. 11,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 438,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HROW. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

