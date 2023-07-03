HC Wainwright Raises Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $8.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 17.9 %

PSTV stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.10). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

