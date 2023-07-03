HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 543,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,100 shares of company stock valued at $260,617. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 205,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCW Biologics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 15,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

