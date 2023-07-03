Head to Head Analysis: FBC (FBCD) vs. Its Competitors

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Apparel Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FBC to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FBC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A FBC Competitors 164 579 1021 13 2.50

As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies have a potential upside of 287.02%. Given FBC’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FBC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A 0.00 FBC Competitors $2.12 billion $110.13 million 589.70

This table compares FBC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FBC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A FBC Competitors 0.92% 15.95% 6.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of FBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FBC rivals beat FBC on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

