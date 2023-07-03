Head-To-Head Review: iPower (NYSE:IPW) versus Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) and Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

iPower pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 64.9%. Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. iPower pays out -204.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ferguson pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. iPower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get iPower alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iPower and Ferguson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $87.62 million 0.33 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.14 Ferguson $27.54 billion 0.94 $961.00 million $0.65 17.66

Risk and Volatility

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

iPower has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for iPower and Ferguson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferguson 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPower currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Given iPower’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Ferguson.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53% Ferguson N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ferguson beats iPower on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

(Free Report)

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration equipment, and parts and supplies to specialist contractors in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems and bespoke fabrication services to commercial contractors for new construction and renovation projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF; and industrial maintenance, repair, and operations specializing in delivering automation, instrumentation, engineered products, and turn-key solutions. The company also sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. In addition, it operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. Further, the company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,194 branches and 19 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.