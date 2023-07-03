Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -620.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

