Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Healthcare Trust stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
