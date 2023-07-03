Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Trust stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

