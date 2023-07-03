Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Heart Test Laboratories by 118.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Heart Test Laboratories by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 161,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 136,844 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Heart Test Laboratories by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 129,204 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

HSCS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.