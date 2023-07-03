Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,432 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $369,091,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 479,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,550. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.