Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 81,153 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. 28,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,855. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

