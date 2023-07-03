Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 148,224 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,224 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for about 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MYI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,648. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

