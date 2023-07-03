Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.94. The stock had a trading volume of 357,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,514. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average of $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

