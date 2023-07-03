Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $461.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

