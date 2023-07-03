Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RETA. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after purchasing an additional 897,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 420,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,637,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.04. 110,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,552. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RETA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

