Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,442 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARDC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

ARDC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.40. 24,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,967. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

