Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $9.97 Million Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,557 shares during the quarter. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. 16,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,611. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

